Public service union decries moves to coerce workers to get vaccinated

In the face of growing attempts by the Irfaan Ali administration to coerce government workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) yesterday condemned the moves as discriminatory, while saying that the decision to get inoculated must be voluntary.

“GPSU’s policy on this issue has always been and will continue to be that individuals be given adequate information and education on the Covid-19 vaccines and the decision to take a vaccine must be voluntary,” the union said in a statement, while adding that only vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) must be administered.

“Notwithstanding the support for vaccination efforts, GPSU acknowledges and will fiercely defend the rights of any citizen, particularly its members who refuse treatment and medical intervention as well as those who wish to keep their medical information confidential,” it added, while noting that these rights are enshrined in the Medical Practitioners Act and the Patient Charter of the Ministry of Health.