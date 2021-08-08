Family reports Mon Repos man missing after three months without contact

A Mon Repos man has been reported missing by his family, which has not heard from him for nearly three months.

Davanand Mohammed, 29, of Lot 64 Second Street, Mon Repos North, East Coast Demerara, left home on February 10 to work in Mahdia, Region 8.

Mohammed’s wife, Joanna Rambishun, is desperately seeking information about his whereabouts.

He worked as a fisherman but after business had slowed to a crawl, he accepted an offer to assist in selling groceries in Mahdia backdam.

However, Rambishun yesterday told Sunday Stabroek that her family had no knowledge of the individual with whom Mohammed left for Mahdia.

She explained that Mohammed would often call but that eventually stopped. “He used to call from people number but then the last call wah I get was two weeks after Mother’s Day and I ain’t get back contact with he,” she said.

She added that after she wasn’t hearing from Mohammed, she tried contacting him by calling a number he used to call her. However, Rambishun said calls to that number are forwarded to voicemail.

Mohammed was expected to return home in March for his daughter’s birthday.

Before then, Rambishun further explained, he was sick with malaria.

During their last conversation, Rambishun said, everything appeared normal. “After that me tell he come out but he seh he go wuk lil more and then he will come,” she said.

As time elapsed and she wasn’t hearing from Mohammed, Rambishun said she assumed he was having difficulty in sourcing a phone to call. “…I seh sometime you know he ain’t got a personal phone. So I wait and I wait fah he call but he ain’t call,” she said.

A missing person report was made at the Beterverwagting Police station last Thursday.

Rambishun is hoping that her husband is alive.

She is pleading with anyone who might have information about his whereabouts to contact her or ask him to telephone her.

“Me can’t really judge and seh wah happen because me ain’t know….I ain’t know if anything happen mek he nah call… I just want know if everything alright. Just let me call me so I will know everything is okay,” Rambishun said.

Rambishun can be contacted on telephone number 663-6835.