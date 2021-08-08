Guyana still trying to recover over $1B owed by Panama for rice

Still committed to retrieving the over $1 billion owed by the Panamanian government to the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) for rice sold to the country, Minister of Agricultural Zulfikar has requested the assistance of Foreign Affairs Minister Hugh Todd to spearhead talks.
Mustapha told Stabroek News that he has spoken with the Panamanian Ministry of Agriculture, which acknowledged in writing that there is an outstanding amount and made commitments to pay it. However, he said that the GRDB is still awaiting payments.