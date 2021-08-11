Relief on freight charges applicable from August 1, 2021

The Guyana Revenue Authority today said that relief on freight charges announced by the Office of the President (OP) is applicable from August 1 this year and not August 1 last year as inadvertently stated by OP.

An edited release from the GRA follows:

RELIEF FOR FREIGHT CHARGES FOR IMPORTS

Georgetown, GRA, August 11, 2021: In keeping with His Excellency, the President’s directive on relief for freight charges to pre-pandemic levels in the calculation of duties and taxes on goods imported and sold locally, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) advises that the relief to freight charges will be applied to imports of goods as stated below subject to the following conditions.

1. This relief takes effect for a period of six (6) months from August 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022 (Not August 01, 2020 as inadvertently stated in the release from the Office of the President).

2. The invoice must be on or after August 1, 2021, or after, and be within the period specified.

3. This measure is for FREIGHT purposes used ONLY in the calculation of duties/taxes.

4. The invoices must be at an FOB level, or the FOB position must be clearly stated on the invoice for valuation checks in keeping with the Fifth Schedule.

5. The Relief is granted for the reduction of freight to the pre-pandemic level of March 31, 2020, and will only apply if the actual freight charges paid is higher than the pre-pandemic rate as outlined in the average freight rates below: