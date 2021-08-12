GRA announces conditions for freight relief

In announcing conditions for the implementation of the presidential directive for the reduction of freight charges to pre-pandemic levels, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) yesterday warned that any attempt to use the concession to evade taxes would attract penalties.

The Office of the President (OP) on Monday announced that in order to lower taxes on imports, and to pass savings on to consumers and businesses, the Customs Act, and the Value Added Tax Act will be amended to reflect the concession, which is effective on all invoices dated August 1 and continues in effect until January 31, 2022.

In a statement, the GRA yesterday advised that the reliefs would be applied to imports of goods subject to several conditions, and other approved by Commissioner-General Godfrey Statia.