Corentyne man rescued from sluice after being hit by car

A Corentyne man was on Tuesday evening rescued from a sluice, where he was thrown after he was struck by a car.

Videsh Persaud, 33, of Maida Farm, Corentyne, is now is now hospitalised with a broken leg and arm at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital. However, as of yesterday afternoon his condition was listed as stable.

According to information gathered from the police, Persaud was riding motorcycle CK 3315 along the Eversham Public Road when he was allegedly struck by the oncoming car, PJJ 3641, which was being driven by Romanand Singh, also known as ‘Cake Man,’ 47, of Lot 235 Number 46 Village, Corentyne.