T&T pursuing more external investments in agriculture, agro-processing

Trinidad and Tobago has reportedly signalled its openness for investments in agriculture and agro-processing, manufacturing, tourism, maritime activities, financial services and logistics and distribution. This move appears to mark a renewed sense of urgency in the region linked largely to efforts to strike a more assertive posture in the matter of boosting agricultural, agro-pro-cessing and manufacturing pursuits for regional and international markets.

According to a report, T&T’s most recent lobby for investments in key sectors of its economy was announced by its Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopie-Scoon during the course of a webinar hosted by the World Trade Centre, Mumbai and the High Commis-sion of India in Port of Spain on Friday, August 6, 2021.

The announcement is seen as one of the recent signs of a burst of energy in the region in response to criticism of the underperformance of the Caribbean’s agriculture sector and the consequential mounting food import bill. The minister reportedly said that Trinidad and Tobago was an ideal destination for the location of international businesses since it provides a gateway to North, South and Central America. The disclosure was made against the backdrop of a scheduled Online Bilateral Exhibition themed “Trade and Business Opportunities between India and Caribbean countries” which will run from August 16, 2021, to November 16, 2021.

“Trinidad and Tobago is an attractive investment climate which includes a stable political environment, highly skilled workforce and low energy costs, competitive corporation tax rates and well-deve-loped land, air and sea infrastructure. Additionally, through Caricom and bilateral trade agreements investors have access to a consumer market of close to one billion,” the minister was quoted as saying.