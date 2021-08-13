Driver shot during early morning Sophia robbery

A 59-year-old man is currently hospitalised after he was shot during a robbery at ‘C’ Field, Sophia in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

According to a police report, the victim, who is a pick-up driver for an Ogle-based airline, had gone to pick up an employee of the airline about 2.58 am as he would normally do when he was attacked.

Enquiries revealed that the victim, upon arriving at the residence of the employee, parked the bus and was waiting when the suspect rode up on a bicycle alongside the bus.