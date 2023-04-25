Ice-cream vendor shot during robbery in Sophia

A 33-year-old ice-cream vendor of Canal #2, WBD was on Sunday shot and robbed by two men on motorcycle at ‘D’ Field Sophia (Red Road), while selling ice-cream.
A police press release said that the victim was driving and selling ice-cream in a red ice-cream truck (GSS 7271) in the company of Surujpaul Dhanpaul, 53-years-old, of Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara. While in ‘D’ Field, Sophia, they stopped to sell ice-cream to a customer when they were confronted by the perpetrators who arrived on an XR motorcycle.