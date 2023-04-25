Agri extension officers being trained on biofertilizers, nutrient management

Extension officers and other stakeholders in the agriculture sector will over the next five days participate in a training exercise on fertilizers, biofertilizers and nutrient management.

The workshop which is being held at the Guyana School of Agriculture’s auditorium is being conducted by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). A press release yesterday from the Ministry of Agriculture said that the training is intended to address how fertilizers are used and applied within the sector and across the region.