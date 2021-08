Unrelenting rainfall and overtopping rivers have left the business district of Eteringbang, Cuyuni-Mazaruni, Region Seven, flooded, with water levels as high as three to four feet, Regional Chairman Kenneth Williams yesterday informed.

Water levels in the border community recently began to rise affecting scores of businesses and residents.

According to Williams, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has been informed of the situation and has promised to deploy assistance to the village.