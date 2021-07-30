Heavy rain causes flooding in Eteringbang

Heavy and consistent rainfall has left just over a dozen buildings in Eteringbang, Region Seven flooded.

According to a statement by the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), floodwaters have risen significantly in the community leaving ten business establishments and three households flooded. Floodwater has risen to up to three feet in some parts of the community and continues to rise.

“Region 7 is expected to endure more rainfall today and towards the end of the week, estimated to measure as much as 2 inches during a 12 hour period. The CDC is working with the Regional Authorities to monitor the developing situation and is prepared to dispatch relief supplies and an assessment team to Eteringbang,” the statement added.

Regional Chairman Kenneth Williams also confirmed the reports. Assessments are currently ongoing.

Region Seven experienced severe flooding in June/July and is only now recovering. Hundreds of persons were displaced, homes flooded and livelihoods – particularly in the mining sector – disrupted.