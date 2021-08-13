Mining camp workers among several arrested over Black Water backdam murders

Several persons were arrested in connection with the murders of the two mining workers who were found dead last week at Black Water Backdam, Cuyuni River.

A source told Stabroek News that those arrested include mining workers from their mining camp as well as persons outside the camp. They are presently at the Bartica Police Station as the matter continues to be investigated.

The Guyana Police Force last Thursday reported that the owner of the gold mining operation, Kevin Faerber, received information from workers at the camp about the gruesome discovery of the men’s dead bodies.

The report stated that the workers, upon arrival at the work site, found the bodies of 52-year-old Suresh Bachan, of Thomas Street, Kitty, and 31-year-old Steven Niles.

Police said Bachan’s body was found lying on a makeshift bed with a mattress on his back, while Niles’ body was found in a hammock lying on his back.

Additionally, Niles’ AR-15 firearm was stolen along with the top mat from the sluice box.

According to police, they were supposedly the only two persons at the ‘watch camp’ at the time. The police stated that the two men stayed in separate camps about 100 metres apart. Autopsies found that both men were bludgeoned to death.