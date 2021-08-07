Murdered Black Water mining workers were bludgeoned to their heads

Post-mortem examinations conducted on the remains of the two men who were found dead at Black Water Backdam, Cuyuni River, on Thursday, have found that they each died due to blunt force trauma to the head.

The examinations were done yesterday by government pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh on the bodies of Suresh Bachan and Steven Niles. Niles, Singh found, also suffered a fractured spine.

The Guyana Police Force on Thursday reported that the owner of the gold mining operation, Kevin Faerber, received information from workers at the camp on Thursday regarding the gruesome discovery of the men’s dead bodies.

The report stated that the workers upon arrival at the work site found the bodies of 52-year-old Bachan, of Thomas Street, Kitty, and 31-year-old Niles.

Police said Bachan’s body was found lying on a makeshift bed with a mattress on his back, while Niles’ body was found in a hammock lying on his back.

Niles’ AR 15 firearm was stolen along with the top mat from the sluice box.

According to police, they were supposedly the only two persons at the ‘watch camp’ at the time. The police stated that the two men stayed in separate camps about 100 metres apart.