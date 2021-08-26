Five charged over Black Water Backdam murders

Five persons were yesterday remanded to prison for the murders of Suresh Bachan and Steven Niles, who were found dead three weeks ago, at a mining camp at Black Water Backdam, Cuyuni River.
Those charged are: Nicholas Caesar, a 22-year-old miner of Yarrowkabra Village, Linden Soesdyke Highway; Venezuelan nationals Juan Oscar Calderon Lopez called ‘Gordo’, 25; Jose Ramon Tovar called ‘Bashein’, 24; Luis Miguel Monrroy, 35; and Jhonny Gonzalvez called ‘Sankey Pankey’, 47.
They all appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Dylon Bess where the charge was read.