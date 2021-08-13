Region Nine REO back on duty after shooting -cops still awaiting legal advice on possible charge

Region Nine Regional Executive Officer (REO) Karl Singh, who recently shot a 25-year-old woman to her abdomen in Lethem, has returned to duty although the Office of the Director of Public Prose-cutions (DPP) is still to advise on whether he is to be charged with a crime.

Stabroek News was unable to confirm when exactly Singh returned to duty but reliable sources said that he was at work yesterday.

Singh was sent on leave pending the outcome of the investigation of the shooting of Gladys Benedict, who was shot to her abdomen during a night out in Lethem, Region Nine.