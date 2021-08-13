United Nations rep completes Guyana duties

United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator Mikiko Tanaka will end her assignment in Guyana this month.
United Nations Guyana on Thursday announced Tanaka’s completion of her duties here and said her successor will be named in a separate statement.
It noted that from 2016 to 2018, Tanaka was the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and UN Resident Coordinator, and in 2019, as part of global UN Reforms, she left her position as UNDP Resident Representative to concentrate on the wider responsibilities of the Resident Coordinator for the whole UN System in Guyana.