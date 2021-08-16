Cammie Ramsaroop passes away

Former Vice President in the PNC government, Cammie Ramsaroop has passed away.

A statement from the Leader of the Opposition, Joseph Harmon follows:

It was with a sense of immense sadness that we learnt of the passing of Guyanese patriot Bishwaishwar ‘Cammie’ Ramsaroop today in New York, United States. On behalf of the APNU+AFC Coalition and my own family, I extend deepest condolences to his wife, family, friends and colleagues.

Cammie, as he was fondly known to all, served as Vice President and Minister of Government in the early 1980s and most recently as Guyana’s High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago. He served with dignity and distinction and was a role model to many. He was a stalwart of the People’s National Congress and served as Chairman of the party among other capacities in his over half a century of political service.

Cammie commanded wide respect across Guyana and across the political divide. He was an eloquent speaker, a leader in the Hindu community and an avid supporter and lover of softball cricket. He remained committed to serving the people of Guyana until his last days.

The APNU+AFC Coalition remains in admiration of the service given to the people of Guyana by Cammie and pray for the comfort of his bereaved wife and family.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.