Former Vice President and PNC Chairman Cammie Ramsaroop passes away

Former Guyana High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago and one-time Chairman of the People’s National Congress (PNC), Bishwaishwar ‘Cammie’ Ramsaroop has died.

Stabroek News understands that the 81-year-old former teacher died yesterday in New York, USA following a period of illness.

In a statement, the PNCR said that in addition to serving on several boards and commissions from 1964, Ramsaroop was appointed as Minister of Housing and Reconstruction at the age of 30 years in 1969 and, later, as Minister of Trade and a Vice-President from 1980 to 1984. Most recently he was the country’s first and only resident High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago.