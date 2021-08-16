Guyana News

Edghill commissions eight roads in Region Two

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill yesterday commissioned eight roads in the Pomeroon-Supenaam region.

The works comprised the rehabilitation of Bougeegal Street at Pomona; Market Dam Good Hope;  Riverstown Back Street; Sashe Street, Pomona; Fairfield Sand Road; Better Success Back Road, the continuation of Nursery School Street and First Street and the bridge at Richmond Housing Scheme. The roads cost approximately $173M and the project is funded under the Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Public Works.