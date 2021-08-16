My few comments on mental health

Dear Editor,

In “The Minority Report: Mental Health Illness and suicide” (SN, 13th August 2021) Akola Thompson gives us a picture of the way mental illness is being dealt with in Guyana. As someone who has suffered from mental illness for over 20 years I would like to make a few comments on the subject.

Firstly, most people with some form of mental illness live in denial. This is where a family and friends support network can be helpful. Secondly, some mental health illnesses are best dealt with within the community as opposed to incarceration at a mental health facility. Thirdly, you need a team of professionals like psychiatrists, mental health nurses and social workers working in collaboration in diagnosing and treatment of mental health illness.

Fourth, engaging in activities (like sports or part time work) helps as it takes your mind off your problems. Fifth, there is a difference in between someone having a one-off mental health episode to someone who suffers from long term mental illness. Sixth, it is not about having different beliefs that is the problem; it is about how those beliefs affects your life and your relationship with others.

Sincerely,

Sean Ori