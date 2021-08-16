Seales breaks Alf Valentine’s 71-year-old record

Nineteen-year-old pacer, Jayden Seales, has propelled his way to stardom despite being in the early stages of his Test career, a journey he is enjoying.

Seales etched his name in the record books after becoming the youngest West Indies bowler to take a five-wicket haul in test matches achieving the feat at 19 years, 339 days and in only his third Test.

His feat of 5-55 against Pakistan in their second innings of the first Test in Jamaica yesterday saw the Trinidadian breaking the record previously held by Alf Valentine who achieved the feat at 20 years and 41 days back in 1950 in Manchester, England where he picked up 8-104 against England.

Seals had been the topic of much debate when he was named in the West Indies Test squad after just one first-class match.

Speaking to the media, Seales said “I am most definitely enjoying the ride so far. I am enjoying every minute of it and just willing to learn and do my best for Cricket West Indies.”

He added, “I think the wicket is sustainable to fast bowlers and once you bowl in the right areas and force the batsman to make the mistake and remain patient I think you will get the rewards of a fast bowler on this wicket.”

Seales had attracted attention at the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa last year, taking 10 wickets in six matches at an average of 18.30 and an economy rate of 3.89. That helped him secure a CPL deal with the Trinbago Knight Riders for the 2020 season where he picked up eight wickets from six matches. He has been retained by the franchise for the new season, and while he isn’t looking for idols he is learning from watching his team-mates closely.

In a recent interview, he gave credit to West Indies seam trio, Jason Holder, Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach for their input.

Seales also credited his time with the West Indies training camp from New Zealand earlier this year to now as part of what projected his development despite limited First-Class exposure.