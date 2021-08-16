Participants praise GFF’s online coaching seminar

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) successfully conducted its first online coaching seminar, ‘Introduction to Coaching’, in an effort to improve its coaching development ahead of a possible resumption of football and the course has received a positive feedback from some of the participants.

According to a release from the GFF, the online programme was designed to integrate as many prospective coaches into the federation’s national coaching philosophy and pathway.

The forum, which lasted for several weeks, comprised 24 hours of training on the coaching methods associated with the 6-12 age group, a section which is targeted by the GFF’s grassroots initiatives.

GFF Technical Director Ian Greenwood, alongside Coach Education and Development Officer Lyndon France, Youth Development Officer Bryan Joseph and Coach/Mentor Sampson Gilbert were the administrators of the course.

Greenwood explained, “The GFF is fully committed to improving the standard of coaching through structured and consistent education as we prepare for the return of play after the COVID-19 pandemic.”

He added, “We have a huge pool of talented and passionate coaches around Guyana – the key is to provide a clear pathway for development so that they can all reach their potential and then produce better quality players for our clubs and national teams.”

France, in brief remarks said, “We continue to encourage our regional associations to put forward as many coaches as possible to receive this essential training, so that we can build on the excellent progress we have made so far in improving coaching standards at all levels of the game,” he said.

The online course, which received 61 registrations from aspiring and practising coaches across Guyana, provides a basic foundation for coaches to progress to the Concacaf ‘D’ license course and qualification – the first level of recognised professional certification, stated the release.

Meanwhile, former Golden Jaguars international Dwain Jacobs, from the East Coast Demerara Football Association, stated, “My participation in this introductory course has strengthened my resolve to develop myself as a coach. My main focus as a coach was on a tactical level, but now I have a holistic view of being a coach.”

Linden Pickett of the Georgetown Football Association said, “This is my first coaching programme with the federation and it has not disappointed. I’ve learned key points that will help me to become much better than I already am. This could have only been done through the federation.”

Also, East Bank Demerara Football Association participant Orin Angoy, said, “After these last few sessions, I’m better equipped in sticking to my session plans and being more patient with players. The support from the GFF’s webinars and coaches – they have guided me along the path and they are still guiding me.”

To date, the GFF has facilitated the process of 51 coaches acquiring either their Concacaf ‘C’ or ‘D’ licence, which forms part of the entity’s national coaching policy.

“The GFF plans to run courses for ‘D’ and ‘C’ licenses this year, alongside goalkeeping qualifications, fitness workshops and child protection training for coaches in the coming months,” the release added.