Cutlass-wielding Corentyne man jailed for causing public terror at court

A cutlass-wielding Corentyne man who on August 9 entered the Whim Magistrate’s Court yard and proceeded to search for Magistrate Renita Singh will now spend 18 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges of causing public terror and carrying a weapon.

Julius Anthony Mootoo, 39, of Lot 80 Miss Phoebe, Port Mourant, Corentyne, appeared at the Whim Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh yesterday, where he was charged with causing public terror and carrying an offensive weapon on Monday August, 9 in the Whim Magistrate’s Court compound.

Mootoo pleaded guilty to both charges and was sentenced to 18 months in prison on both charges. However, his sentences will run concurrently.