Enterprise man dies after riding into car – police

A cyclist died on Monday afternoon after he allegedly rode into the path of a moving car along the Melanie Damishana Public Road, on the East Coast of Demerara.

The dead man, Shazin Hussain, 42, of Enterprise Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara, was hit down by Ramzan Mohamed, the driver of PXX 5404.

According to the police, enquiries disclosed that the car was proceeding west along the Melanie Damishana Public Road, when it is alleged by the driver that Hussain rode across the road from north to south and into his path.