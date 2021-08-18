Nandu, Thorne among 26 players selected for WI U19 high performance camp

Guyanese duo, Matthew Nandu and Isai Thorne have been included in the West Indies’ Uunder-19 Rising Stars squad of 26 for an upcoming High Performance Camp ahead of next month’s tour to England.

This is according to Cricket West Indies who announced the 26 players after a four-team tournament of 56 players concluded.

“The squad was selected following targeted coaching sessions and an eight-match trial series in Antigua last week. The players will now continue training and planning sessions this week with a final 18-member squad for the tour to England to be named at a later date,” a release from the board stated.