Reifer says Thorne, Nandu have shown improvement -Comfortable with under-19 World Cup squad but wants more games

Head Coach of the West Indies under-19 squad for the International Cricket Council’s Under-19 World Cup, Floyd Reifer, says Guyanese Isai Thorne and Matthew Nandu have improved adding that he is comfortable with the team ahead of the tournament.

Reifer said Nandu and Thorne have shown improvements over the last month when they were training in Barbados.

“I am fairly comfortable, it would be nice to have some more facetime with the lads leading into the World Cup but we are comfortable with where we are at now,” he declared.