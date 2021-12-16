Infamous debutants at the Regional first-class Level

In a previous edition we dealt with players that scored centuries in each innings at the Regional first-class level.

Today Stabroek Sports will take a walk down memory lane and look at players that failed to score in each innings on their regional first-class debuts, a feat dominated by St Lucia players early on.

1966 to 1990

The first regional first class debutant to suffer this ignominious feat was St. Lucian, Earl Cenac playing for the Windward Islands at St George’s Grenada, March 1967.

Cenac failed to score in both innings on his regional first-class debut against Guyana. In the first innings he was caught by Lloyd Cornelius and bowled by Rex Ramnarace. In the second innings he was caught by wicket-keeper Ovid Glasgow and bowled by Ramnarace again.

Rupert Polius, St. Lucia duly joined his compatriot, Cenac by failing to score on his first-class regional debut. Playing against Trinidad & Tobago at Queen’s Park Oval in January 1969, Polius was bowled by Alvin Corneal in the Windwards first innings. In their second innings he was bowled by Harry Ramotaur.

Another St. Lucian Julian Charles failed to score in both innings on his regional first-class debut. Playing against Jamaica at Sabina Park in February 1983, Charles was caught by Jeffrey Dujon and bowled Clement Thompson in the Windwards first innings. In their second innings he was unfortunately run out. Jamaican Courtney O’Connor failed to score in both innings on his regional first class debut. Playing against the Leeward Islands at the Antigua Recreation Ground in St. John’s, O’Connor was lbw to fast bowler Anthony Merrick in Jamaica’s first innings. In their second innings he was caught by wicketkeeper Mc Chesney Simon off the bowling of Winston Benjamin.

In this historic match, four players failed to score in each innings of the match. O’Connor, Michael Holding, Winston Benjamin and Mc Cheshney Simon but only O’Connor was on debut.

Barbadian Jeremy Alleyne also failed to score in both innings on his regional first-class debut. Playing against Trinidad & Tobago at the Queen’s Park Oval in February 1988 Alleyne was lbw to Ian Bishop. In Barbados’ second innings he was lbw to Anthony Gray.

Barbadian Ricky Hoyte, son of David Murray and grandson of the legendary Everton Weekes, failed to score in both innings on his regional first-class debut. Playing against the Leeward Islands at the ‘Mecca’ Kensington Oval in January 1990 with his father and grandfather in attendance. Hoyte was out, hit wicket to Eldine ‘Soca’ Baptiste in Barbados’ first innings. In their second innings he was caught by Baptiste off the bowling of Curtly Ambrose. Guyanese Keith Semple also made a pair on debut in February 1990. Playing against Barbados at the ‘Mecca’ Kensington Oval Semple was lbw to the late Ezra Moseley in Guyana’s first innings. In the second innings he was out lbw to Moseley again.