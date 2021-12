Guyanese national basketball players Akeem Crandon and Israel Yaw’s team ASA College was on the losing end of a 38-76 points defeat by Eastern Florida State College Saturday.

It was the team’s second consecutive loss and the duo could only combine for nine points, nine rebounds, one steal and a block in the lopsided loss.

Yaw tallied figures of six points, three rebounds and one steal. Similarly, Crandon recorded three points, six rebounds and one block.