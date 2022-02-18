Collegiate b’ball duo suffers eighth loss of season

Guyanese national basketball players Akeem Crandon and Israel Yaw of ASA College, in the US, lost to Munroe College for the second time this season by a 64-73 score-line on Tuesday.

Yaw recorded 12 points, 14 rebounds, two steals and a block, whilst Crandon chipped in with five points, 19 rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

On February 11, ASA College downed Mount Saint Vincent JV 82-72. Crandon bagged a double-double of 25 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and a block, while Yaw amassed 25 points and four steals.