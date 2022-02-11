Guyanese b/ball duo, Crandon, Yaw, record consecutive wins

ASA College, home to Guyanese national basketball players, Akeem Crandon and Israel Yaw, recorded consecutive wins over Sullivan County and Hostos Community College respectively.
ASA downed Sullivan County Community College on Sunday 71-60. Yaw bagged 10 points and five rebounds while Crandon chipped in with eight points and as many rebounds.
On Saturday, ASA defeated Hostos Community College 76-67 in their second meeting of the season. Yaw recorded 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks while Crandon amassed four points.