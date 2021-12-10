Former national ballers Crandon, Yaw, continue their winning ways in US college tournament

Guyanese national basketball players, Akeem Crandon and Israel Yaw, were once again pivotal in ASA College of New York securing their fifth consecutive victory, defeating home side, Hostos Community College 78-72 in a hard-fought affair on Tuesday evening.

The Plaisance Guardians combination amassed a combined 24 points, 21 rebounds and five blocks in the contest. Crandon recorded a double-double with impressive figures of 14 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

On the other hand, Yaw fell agonizingly short of a double-double as he tallied 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Junior Hercules, former Guyana Men’s National Coach and Plaisance Guardians tactician in a brief comment said, “… Akeem and Israel are well positioned and are truly blessed for this opportunity to play basketball and earn an education. What they are doing by helping ASA College is special and should be recognised.”

ASA College, to date, has recorded wins against University of Connecticut at Avery Point, Dutchess Community College, Essex County College and Union County College. The team will now turn their attention to Raritan Valley Community College tomorrow at 17:00hrs.