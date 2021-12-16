Fruta Coinquerors hammer Moruca 8-0

Fruta Conquerors sent a strong warning to the field in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/Guyana National Women’s Football Association (GNWFA) Super-16 Women’s Festival, hammering Moruca 8-0 yesterday at the National Training Centre, Providence.

Victorious head-coach Wayne St. Jules during a post-match comment said that he was very pleased with the performance of his young charges, adding that the expectation and objective is to clinch the title.

He explained, “It was a very good performance, a lot of passing and shooting from the team. We controlled the game and had about 75% possession of the ball. Going forward, we just have to work on our defense a little more. We expect to win the tournament.”