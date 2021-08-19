Jonassen, Schutt out of Australia women’s squad for India series

(Reuters) – Australia will be without spinner Jess Jonassen for next month’s all-format series against India due to injury, while swing bowler Megan Schutt has pulled out due to personal reasons, the country’s cricket board said yesterday.

Australia’s women will play India in three one-day internationals starting on Sept. 19 in Sydney, followed by a day-night test at the WACA at Perth on Sept. 30. The series will end with three Twenty20 internationals starting on Oct. 7.

Jonassen, the top-ranked bowler in the ODI format, has suffered a bone stress injury in her tibia. Cricket Australia also said pace bowler Belinda Vakarewa had asked not to be considered for selection due to personal reasons.

“We’re fully supportive of the requests from Belinda and Megan to not be considered for selection and will continue to work with them to ensure they have the appropriate support,” said Australia’s national selector Shawn Flegler.

“Jess is another big loss and will be disappointed to miss out, but she’s another one that’s worked hard over the winter and with a long summer ahead, her focus will be to get herself right with a lot of cricket left in the season.”

Top-order batter Georgia Redmayne and fast bowler Stella Campbell received their maiden call-ups, while fast bowler Maitlan Brown has been included in the 18-member squad following her return from a hamstring injury.

All-rounder Ellyse Perry, wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy and batter Ashleigh Gardner have all been included in the squad, which will be captained by Meg Lanning, with Rachael Haynes as her deputy.