NSC commits to supporting swimming prodigy Aleka Persaud

Olympian, Aleka Persaud, who has her sights set on qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, will now have the support of the National Sports Commission (NSC) to help make her dreams of competing at another Olympics a reality.

The 15-year-old swimmer became the country’s youngest-ever Olympian when she qualified and competed at the games of the 32nd Olympiad in Tokyo, Japan.

Persaud didn’t just participate at the Olympics in Tokyo; her time of 27.76 seconds in the Women’s 50 metres freestyle was also a National record.