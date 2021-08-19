Golf Academy Camp gets A+ grade from parents

The second golf camp by the Guyana Golf Association and Nexgen Golf Academy, dedicated to former Coach Colin Ming finished on a high note Monday at the Scouts Association of Guyana ground with a final competition, graduation and presentation of trophies sponsored by Trophy Stall.

According to a release, the event was sponsored partly by Service Guyana HVAC, Guyana’s leading air conditioning, energy services and energy solutions for businesses and residents throughout Guyana, that offers a full array of energy efficient air conditioning equipment and services from concept to completion including maintenance and repair; Ansa Mcal Distribution; Toolsie Persaud Ltd, the country’s leading supplier of all hardware and building needs; CS Worldwide Shipping & Logistics, who recently donated its shipping services to provide thousands of school children access to golf equipment; AR Printery; Chen Deo Distribution, and Trophy Stall whose owners Ramesh and Devi Sunich have been long-time supporters of golf in Guyana.