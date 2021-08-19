Lady Jags to return to action in November

Following a three year dormancy on the international circuit, the Lady Jaguars, the senior women’s football programme, is scheduled to be featured in the official 2023 FIFA World Cup Qualification draw Saturday.

This was confirmed by GFF Communications Officer Keegan Williams during a brief remark with Stabroek Sport yesterday.

According to Williams, the official first round draw of the Women’s 2023 FIFA World Cup Qualifier is penciled to occur on Saturday and it will identify the opposition that the Lady Jaguars will oppose in their bid to qualify for the second round of the event.