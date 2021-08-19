RHCCCC youth benefits from cricket gear project

Promising 12-year-old leg spinning all-rounder Lakeram Singh of Rose Hall Estate Community Centre Cricket Club recently received one junior cricket gear bag from “Cricket Gear for Young and Promising Cricketers in Guyana” project.

This initiative is a joint effort by Kishan Das of the USA and Anil Beharry with the aim of providing cricket gear free of cost for young and talented cricketers in Guyana.

The project is seeking new and used cricket gear which will then be distributed across the length and breadth of Guyana.