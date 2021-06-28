GGA/NexGen golf Summer Camp begins next week -camp to be held in honour of the late Colin Ming

From Thursday, the Guyana Golf Association and the NexGen Golf Academy will host a 16-day Golf Summer Camp at its facility on Woolford Avenue.

According to a release, the camp will cater for new players of all ages with experienced players also to be given an opportunity to hone their skills.

The release added that it is hoped that the camp will give the Guyana Golf Association the foundation for the selection of players to start building a national team that will represent the country at upcoming events.