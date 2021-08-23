Green, Johnson to officiate in CFU tournament

Local referees Shavin Greene and Gladwyn Johnson have been selected as match officials for the 2021 edition of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) boys and girls U14 Challenge Series in the Dominican Republic.

This was disclosed by an official release from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF).

“We are extremely elated to have our two match officials appointed for this CFU series. Opportunities for our referees in recent times have been very few and far between because of the pandemic. We hope that this opportunity to advance their careers and ensure they do all that is required to be seen and to elevate their performance, ” said GFF Head of Refereeing and Executive Committee member Dion Inniss.