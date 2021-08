Autopsy done on man who died three weeks after Liliendaal accident

Dhaniram Harilall, the man who succumbed on Thursday, three weeks after he was struck down in a hit-and-run accident at the Liliendaal Railway Embankment died as a result of complications from injuries suffered.

Police yesterday released the findings of the autopsy which was performed yesterday by Government Pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh.

Sixty-year-old Harilall was struck down by motorcar, number PZZ 1276 while crossing the Liliendaal Railway Embankment around 2 am on August 6th.