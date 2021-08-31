Construction of 20 houses for young Linden professionals underway

Construction of the first 20 elevated 2-bedroom homes of 1000 for the mining town of Linden, Region Ten has commenced, the Central Housing & Planning Authority said in a press release on August 25.

The project, which commenced two Fridays ago and is under the supervision of the ministry, is being executed by CB Housing Development Inc. with a workforce of some 150 skilled Lindeners. The houses are intended for young Linden professionals.

During a site visit, Housing Minister, Collin Croal said that the project is aimed at transforming lives, raising the standard of living and fostering economic growth within the region. “This project is testament of the President’s promise to this region, it will translate into jobs for skilled and unskilled workers, all the building and construction material will be sourced from hardware stores around Linden.”