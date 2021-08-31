COVID hospitalisations rising, hotspots being monitored

The Ministry of Health is currently monitoring a number of COVID-19 hotspots around the country even as it was noted that new variants may be circulating here as there has been an increase in hospitalisations.

This was revealed by Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony yesterday who stated that on average the country has been recording some 100 new cases daily and it is a worrying trend.

“From all the clinical parameters that we are seeing it might be the new variants that are circulating and apart from the increase in cases we have also seen an increase in hospitalisations,” Anthony said.