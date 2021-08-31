Judge to rule Sept 16 on whether President will be struck from PSC proceedings -following further arguments by Nandlall, Pieters

On Thursday September 16th, Justice Gino Persaud will deliver his ruling on whether President Irfaan Ali’s name will be struck from the action filed by the Police Service Commission (PSC) regarding the annual promotion of police officers.

Restating his position yesterday that the President is immune from suit, Attorney General (AG) Anil Nandlall SC said that the Head of State has been improperly and unlawfully named a party to the proceedings.

Meanwhile, without advancing any legal authority to substantiate his arguments, counsel for the Commission—Selwyn Pieters—submitted that there is nothing precluding a suit from being brought against the President in his official capacity.