President struck from case brought by Police Service Commission

President Irfaan Ali has been struck as a respondent from the action filed by the Police Service Commission (PSC) regarding the annual promotion of police officers and Ali’s suspension of the Commission.

In a ruling handed down yesterday afternoon, Justice Gino Persaud said that in accordance with Article 182 (1) of the Constitution, the president is conferred with immunity which insulates him from suit.

What the Judge made clear, however, is that the actions of the Head of State can be judicially reviewed by a court in any challenge which seeks to ascertain whether or not in the exercise of powers bestowed on him, the president has acted within the confines of the law.