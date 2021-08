Auguste warms up for England tour with second ton

Ackeem Auguste hit his second century in a row as he continued his dominance in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars U19 High Performance camp.

The tall, left-hander, made 127 on Thursday at the Coolidge Cricket Ground to follow up his 104 last Saturday at the same venue.

He joins Rivaldo Clarke as the only batsmen to make two centuries in the ongoing preparations for the upcoming tour of England.