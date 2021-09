Magistrate remands armed robbery accused who was chased down by victim

An armed robbery accused who was chased down by the victim and subsequently caught on Friday at Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was on Monday remanded to prison.

Junior Stewart, a 35-year-old graphic designer of Thomas Street, Kitty, was taken before the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court on a robbery-under-arms charge.

He appeared before Magistrate Sunil Scarce where he pleaded not guilty to the robbery committed on Charmaine De Mendonca and was remanded to prison.