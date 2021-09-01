Venezuelan held with two shotguns

A Venezuelan national was arrested after being caught with two unmarked firearms while walking on the Black Bannan trail, North West District, Region One.

The Police in a statement yesterday said that ranks on mobile patrol duty arrested 56-year-old Elvis Bartolo Pacheco. He was in possession of two firearms, 12- and 16-gauge single-barrel shotguns.

Ranks informed the man of the offence, cautioned and arrested him. He was then escorted to the Matthews Ridge Police Station where he was placed in custody.

The firearms were marked, sealed and lodged. Charges are expected to be laid soon.