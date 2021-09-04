Herstelling squatters in path of highway to be relocated

A group of squatters at Block `X’ Plantation Herstelling (Cane View), East Bank Demerara who are in the path of the Eccles to Great Diamond four-lane highway are to be relocated by the Ministry of Housing.

A statement from the ministry said that on Thursday it engaged with the squatters. Approximately thirty households are occupying the government reserve in the area.

As such, the statement said that the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) has devised a comprehensive resettlement and relocation plan.