Cop held at gunpoint, robbed at Vryheid’s Lust

A police sergeant was on Saturday morning held at gunpoint and robbed of valuables by four men whilst walking out of the Vryheid’s Lust Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

In a brief statement, the Police Corporate Communications Unit said that the officer was on his way to get transportation when he was confronted by the four males who were on two motorcycles.

During the confrontation, he sustained a lash to his head with the gun while the men robbed him.

The men then made good their escape.

Police said the victim sought medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital.